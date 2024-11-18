Chief Justice Hon. Mario Michel Visits Nevis Sixth Form College as Part of ECSC Public Sensitization Tour

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2024) – As part of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s (ECSC) regional public sensitization tour, His Lordship Chief Justice Mario Michel visited the Nevis Sixth Form College (NSFC) on Friday, November 15.

The visit coincided with the launch of the ECSC’s innovative Criminal Module of the E-Litigation Portal (ELP), which occurred in St. Kitts and Nevis on November 14.

During his visit, Chief Justice Michel engaged with law instructors and students, sharing valuable insights into the workings of the ECSC. He provided an overview of the territories served by the court and its structure, explaining the functions of the various levels of the judiciary.

His Lordship also answered questions from first- and second-year law students on topics ranging from the relevance of law in politics to university preferences for legal studies, and career prospects in law.

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Chief Justice His Lordship Mario Michel and delegation visit law students at the Nevis Sixth Form College on November 15, 2024- front (l-r) Deputy Principal, Mrs. Kerilyn David; Chief Registrar Michelle John Theobalds; Chief Justice His Lordship Mario Michel; Court Administrator Gregory Girard; and CAPE law lecturer Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd

Chief Justice Michel offered practical advice to students considering a career in law, emphasizing the importance of early decision-making and dedication.

“It is important to make that decision upfront, if you decide that is what you really want to do. During your early stages of development, either when you are about to go to sixth form and choose your subjects or while at fifth form, this is the time to actually determine whether or not you wish to follow law as a career.”

His Lordship Michel encouraged students to remain focused and dedicated, stating, “Yes you can study law, struggle your way through and get very distracted, or you can be a devoted and committed student, do your work, pass your exams and come out ready to practice as a lawyer. Success as a lawyer is basically very easy- hard work. If you’re ready to do the work there are limitless possibilities for lawyers, whether in your own country or in the region generally, but your success will be based simply on hard work.”

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Chief Justice His Lordship Mario Michel engages with first and second year law students at the Nevis Sixth Form College on November 15, 2024



Chief Justice Michel was accompanied by Chief Registrar Michelle John Theobalds, Court Administrator Gregory Girard, and Information Services and Communications Manager Dwaymian Brissette. The session was also attended by Deputy Principal of NSFC, Mrs. Kerilyn David, along with CAPE law lecturers Mr. Dé-Jono Liburd and Mrs. Colette Parry.

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court delegation on public sensitization visit to the Nevis Sixth Form College on November 15, 2024 (l-r) Information Services and Communications Manager Dwaymian Brissette; Chief Registrar Michelle John Theobalds; Chief Justice His Lordship Mario Michel; and Court Administrator Gregory Girard

This engagement formed part of the ECSC’s ongoing Public Education Lecture Series in St. Kitts and Nevis, aimed at enhancing public understanding of the judiciary’s role and operations.

END