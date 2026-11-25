NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 26, 2026) – Early indications suggest that the recent outbreak of chickenpox on Nevis has been largely contained, following prompt intervention by health officials.

Eleven cases were initially reported in late October, prompting the Ministry of Health to implement measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious viral disease. These included contact tracing and the temporary suspension of visitation at the Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant Nursing Home.

The Ministry has since confirmed that, as of November 24, a total of 22 cases of chickenpox had been reported.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has commended health officials for their swift response and efforts to manage the outbreak.

He further stated, “I have not had any recent reports from the Minister of Health to say that the outbreak continues, so at this point it appears that we have been able to contain the outbreak. I do not know where it originated, just that we had a cluster at the hospital and that’s why we had closed off the hospital.”

As a precautionary measure, the Ministry has extended the restriction on visits to both institutions until December 06.

Common symptoms of chickenpox include an itchy rash that develops into fluid-filled blisters, fever, tiredness, headache and loss of appetite. The rash typically begins on the chest, back or face before spreading to other parts of the body.

Persons experiencing symptoms are urged to self-isolate and contact a medical practitioner by telephone or electronically. They are also advised to refrain from visiting doctors’ offices or the hospital to minimize the risk of further transmission.

END

Like this: Like Loading…

Related