Cheslyn Hutton In Police Custody

By: T. Chapman

An official of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force indicated to media that Cheslyn Hutton was arrested and is now in police custody.

According to the police, Hutton was apprehended at Port Zante on Friday, 2nd May, 2025.

The Police issued a wanted bulletin for Hutton on April 26th in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious criminal matter.

Up to press time, no further details were provided.

