Breaking News

Cheslyn Hutton In Police Custody

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
MASKN 20250503 150135 0000

By: T. Chapman

An official of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force indicated to media that Cheslyn Hutton was arrested and is now in police custody.

According to the police, Hutton was apprehended at Port Zante on Friday, 2nd May, 2025.

The Police issued a wanted bulletin for Hutton on April 26th in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious criminal matter.

Up to press time, no further details were provided.

fb img 17462913996904339954058624314717

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article 9b1ec98a 769e ce9e f7ca d66f07cf194f MINISTER PHILLIP LEADS DELEGATION ON KNOWLEDGE EXCHANGE TOUR TO TAIWAN
Next Article img 7336 1 GOVERNMENT INVESTS OVER $80 MILLION TO SIGNIFICANTLY UPGRADE ROADS ACROSS SAINT KITTS
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy