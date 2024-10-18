Chef Stephen Marsham Places Second at CTO Foundation’s Rum & Rhythms Benefit in New York City

Basseterre, St. Kitts (18 October 2024) — St. Kitts proudly placed second at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Foundation’s Rum and Rhythms Benefit on October 11, 2024, in New York City, showcasing the island’s exceptional rum offerings and culinary expertise. Chef Stephen Marsham led the charge, wowing guests with his mastery of traditional Kittitian cuisine while highlighting the island’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Chef Marsham, with the assistance of Brand Manager Christel Joseph of CJ Creates and Nailah Nisbett of Sweet Divine Treats served up Kittitian “cook-up” and “traditional rum cake” that perfectly complemented the island’s signature rums. His culinary creations earned him an impressive second-place finish in the event’s culinary competition, judged by experts from The New York Times, a James Beard Award finalist, Dorel Liqueur, and JetBlue.

Other participating islands included The Bahamas, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda, and St. Lucia, all of which showcased their unique culinary talents and rum selections.

Guests also savored St. Kitts’ premium rum brands—Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum, Old Road Rum, and the distinctive Hibiscus Spirit. Each brand brought a unique flavor profile, exemplifying the island’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship. Mixologist Griffin Moore heightened the experience by delivering live cocktail demonstrations, showcasing the versatility of St. Kitts’ rums in a variety of modern and classic cocktails.



“Placing second and participating in the CTO Foundation’s Rum & Rhythm Benefit event was a victory for me and my team. But more importantly, it was a win for our entire community,” Chef Marsham stated. “I’d never be where I am today without the support of friends, family, and everyone back home. So this was for all of us—for all arwee. Representing St. Kitts & Nevis on an international stage also meant showcasing the beauty of our people, culture, food, and the incredible skills and talents we possess. I’m proud that my passion for cooking played a role in highlighting our island’s unique offerings.”



This participation follows a series of successful culinary events hosted by Chef Marsham, including Rum and Revelry with Old Road Rum last December and Le Boulanger et La Bête featuring Nailah Nisbett in August 2024. Marsham is now preparing for another exciting culinary event in December 2024, continuing to elevate his reputation in the global culinary industry.

This year’s Rum and Rhythms Benefit provided an ideal platform for St. Kitts to celebrate its local producers and culinary talent while contributing to the CTO Foundation’s mission of supporting the education of future Caribbean tourism professionals.

