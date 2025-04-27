Charlestown Police Officers Participate in Stepping Stones 35th Anniversary March

In a show of community spirit, the Division “C” officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force joined the youths of the future, their parents and teachers in celebrating Stepping Stones Nursery’s 35th Anniversary.

Under the theme, Celebrations is “Love, Learning and Legacy,” officers holding the anniversary banner proudly marched through the streets of Charlestown on Friday, in the vibrant “Journey to 35” parade.





Hearing the many testimonials from parents and past students about how Stepping Stones Nursery helped shape so many young lives was deeply inspiring. Division C Officers





The officers pointed out that “such events help to strengthen our community ties.

