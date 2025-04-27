Local News

Charlestown Police Officers Participate in Stepping Stones 35th Anniversary March

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
FB IMG 1745766070430

In a show of community spirit, the Division “C” officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force joined the youths of the future, their parents and teachers in celebrating Stepping Stones Nursery’s 35th Anniversary.

Under the theme, Celebrations is “Love, Learning and Legacy,” officers holding the anniversary banner proudly marched through the streets of Charlestown on Friday, in the vibrant “Journey to 35” parade.

Hearing the many testimonials from parents and past students about how Stepping Stones Nursery helped shape so many young lives was deeply inspiring.

  • Division C Officers



The officers pointed out that “such events help to strengthen our community ties.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1745677912682 SCASPA HONOURS LEGACY OF DEXTER TYRELL WITH DEDICATION OF NEW 5TH WHEEL TRUCK
Next Article 2358e19e 3a5c 4ffc 970e 8ae9beffbcba.original St. Vincent to Host 2025 Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket Tournament at Arnos Vale Stadium
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy