Charles E. Mills Secondary School Soars at 129th Penn Relays

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Thursday, 24th April 2025

By Johnisia Wilson

The Charles E. Mills Secondary School, proudly represented by the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank CEMSS Eagles, has once again demonstrated its growing legacy of athletic excellence on the international stage. Participating as the sole representative from the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the 129th Penn Relays Carnival, the school continues to shine a beacon of sporting pride for communities stretching from Halfway Tree to Parsons Ground on the island of St. Kitts.

Held at the historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, the Penn Relays Carnival is one of the oldest and most prestigious track and field events in the United States. Today, the St. Kitts Nevis Angilla National Bank CEMSS Eagles proved they were more than ready to compete among the best, taking part in three major events.

The day began with the javelin, where Jaheem Clarke delivered a powerful performance. With a personal best throw of 55.56 metres, Clarke secured 9th place in a challenging field of 18 athletes — a proud moment for both athlete and school.

Next came the boys’ 4x100m relay. The quartet of Naseem Gerald, Vancelle Douglas, Q’som Bennett and Tejuan Webbe delivered an electrifying run in Event #125, clocking in at 45.19 sec. Their swift sprint earned them a commendable 3rd place in the event and positioned them 28th overall among 128 competing schools.

The highlight of the day, however, came in the boys’ 4x400m relay. Vancelle Douglas, Naseem Gerald, Jaheem Clarke, and Tejuan Webbe took to the track with determination and unity, dominating Event #161 with an outstanding time of 3:27.03 sec. Their victory earned them gold medals and a prestigious plaque, symbolising not only personal and team triumph, but also national pride.

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank CEMSS Eagles’ performance at the Penn Relays is a testament to the school’s enduring commitment to athletic development and excellence. From the lanes of Philadelphia to the communities of Halfway Tree through to Parsons Ground, pride in the school and its young ambassadors runs deep.

With every stride, throw, and baton pass, the Charles E. Mills Secondary School continues to affirm its place as a powerhouse of talent and inspiration on and off the track.



We wish to thank the following individuals and organisations for their donations and contributions:

Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis,-office of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L Douglas, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Her Excellency Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson, His Excellency Ambassador Kenneth Douglas, Ms. Kylla Herbert and the entire body of South Jersey Caribbean Cultural Organisation, Dr. Stewart Wiliams and the entire body of the Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS), the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sports, St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla National Bank, Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Advance Caribbean, Dr. Trevor Christmas, Dr. Daryl Warner, Dr. JoyletteWoodley- Fassale, parents, teachers, the communities of: Half Way Tree, Sandy Point, Newton Ground, St. Pauls, Dieppe Bay and Parsons Ground and the entire Federation of St. Kitts- Nevis for their unwavering support.

