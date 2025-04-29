Charles E. Mills Secondary Eagles take flight at Franklin Field

Franklin Field, Philadelphia- Friday 25th April 2025

By Johnisia Wilson

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Charles E. Mills Secondary School Eagles have once again made their mark on the international stage, delivering a stellar performance at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field.

The quartet of Dejhanee Moses, Chedelcia Dasent, UzarielHodge, and Shyan Richards proudly represented their school and the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as they competed in Event #305, in the 4x100m relay. They finished with an impressive time of 50.88 seconds. Their strong performance earned them second place in their heat and secured the 7th overall position out of 90 participating schools.

Sponsored by the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, the young athletes have once again proven themselves to be fierce competitors on the track. Their achievement has brought pride not only to the Charles E. Mills Secondary School but to the entire federation.

These talented young ladies are more than deserving of celebration and applause for their hard work, determination, and excellence in athletics.

The Eagles are certainly flying high—and the sky is not the limit.

We wish to once again thank the following individuals and organisations for their donations and contributions:

Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis,-office of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L Douglas, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Her Excellency Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson, His Excellency Ambassador Kenneth Douglas, Ms. Kylla Herbert and the entire body of South Jersey Caribbean Cultural Organisation, Dr. Stewart Wiliams and the entire body of the Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS), the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sports, St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla National Bank, Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Advance Caribbean, Dr. Trevor Christmas, Dr. Daryl Warner, Dr. Joylette Woodley- Fassale, parents, teachers, the communities of: Half Way Tree, Sandy Point, Newton Ground, St. Pauls, Dieppe Bay and Parsons.

