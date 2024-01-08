CHARGES LAID IN SEA VESSEL FIREARM RECOVERY

The Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard (SKNDFCG), recovered an illegal firearm from a boat on December 31st, 2023.



The vessel had been intercepted by the SKNDFCG off the coast of Sandy Point, St. Kitts. After being escorted to the marina at New Guinea, the vessel was searched for contraband. During this process, officers recovered one (1) .38 Revolver Pistol. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit and the firearm and the three (3) persons aboard were taken into custody.



On January 3rd, 2024, Quincy Convoy Van Hennigen of Dutch Quarter, St. Maarten; Jason Anthony Richardson of St. Kitts, residing in Middle Region, St. Maarten; and Wagneris Michell Valdez Dias of the Dominican Republic, residing at Sucker Garden, St. Maarten, were each charged for two (2) offences, namely Possession of a Firearm and Importation of a Firearm. Ms Dias was issued a copy of her charges in her native language of Spanish. All charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station.



—30—