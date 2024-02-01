Charges Filed Against Defaulters Under Integrity in Public Life Act

Following the initial press release issued on January 11th, 2024, this press release serves as a

follow-up on the enforcement actions taken under the Integrity in Public Life Act, Cap 22.18,

as amended. As the Director of Public Prosecutions, I am tasked with upholding the rule of law

and ensuring the highest standards of integrity among public officials.



As of today, the deadline for compliance with the mandatory declaration requirements, has

passed. It is with regret that we note several public officials have failed to meet this obligation.

In accordance with earlier warnings, complaints were filed on January 31st 2023 against public

officials who failed to comply. The names of two public officials have been omitted from the

list below pending a legal opinion regarding the effect of their resignations on their obligations

to file. Another has requested and been granted an extension until the 5th of February on

compassionate grounds owing to the death and recent burial of his mother.



All the public officials listed in the table below have failed to meet the filing deadline of 26th

January 2024. This list represents a diverse range of positions and organizations, underscoring

the universal applicability of the law to all applicable public officials. While I have been made

aware that at least one public official has filed since the deadline, that name has still been listed

because the deadline of 26th January 2024 was the final deadline. Summonses are presently

being prepared by the Court registry and will be served in due course.



I wish to reiterate the importance of these declarations in combating corruption and maintaining public trust. Were I to fail to follow through on my warning of certain prosecution, not only would the credibility of my office be damaged, but it would also set a harmful precedent that

laws can be disregarded without consequence.



These charges will carry the full weight of the Integrity in Public Life Act, with potential

fines of up to $30,000.00 or imprisonment for up to three years. This should serve as a stark

reminder of the seriousness with which the Federal Government viewed non-compliance with

this law.



While it was not my desire that any should perish by way of prosecution, the DPP Office is

compelled to enforce the law to preserve the integrity of our public institutions. I can report to

the public that while as last year, November 2023, compliance was in the region of 14% to

18%, as of today the compliance of public officials has achieved [at the very least] a very

commendable 90%. Since the last press release, the Integrity Commission Office has been

inundated with calls, emails and walk-ins about the filing process and have assisted those

individuals accordingly. Our Office and, indeed, the Federation are indebted to the Commission

in this regard.



The DPP Office remains steadfast in its resolve to prosecute any violations of the Integrity in

Public Life Act. The message remains clear: comply with your legal obligations or face the

consequences. We take this opportunity to remind Public Officials of the next filing deadline

of April 30th 2024. Applicable public officials are strongly urged to make the necessary

preparations to ensure that this legal obligation is honoured by the statutory deadline. The

Integrity Commission Office remains available to answer any queries in relation to the process.

Further information in this regard can be obtained from https://iplskn.com.



The DPP Office extends its commendation to all the other public officers, who while not

required to file under the legislation, opted to file out of an abundance of caution.



In the meantime, we await a list of defaulters from the Nevis Integrity Commission in

contravention of the applicable Nevis Ordinance coming out of discussions I had with them

last December. In the interest of compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance and

to avoid prosecution, Nevis public officials are strongly urged to submit their declarations

without delay.



Adlai Smith

Director of Public Prosecutions



-END-