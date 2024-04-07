CFBC TVET STUDENTS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY TO STUDY IN GERMANY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday April 04, 2024: Two past students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) TVET Division have been awarded scholarships to pursue studies in the field of Electrical Engineering in Germany. On Wednesday, April 3, Mr. Dillon Simmonds and Mr. Radison Jeffers were announced as the honored as recipients of the TVET scholarship facilitated by the Chamber of Craft, Flensburg, Germany.

Ms. Celina Niehoff, International Affairs Coordinator at the Chamber of Craft, Flensburg, welcomed the two students to the program by sharing a welcome token and clarified that the Chamber will be responsible for meeting all their needs upon arrival in Germany.

“We as a Chamber are supporting you with everything. We are supporting you in accommodation, we are helping you find an internship and we also think about your free time activities.”

Mr. Andrew Abraham, President of CFBC, congratulated the recipients and expressed gratitude to Ms. Nieoff.

“The evidence is in the room; the opportunities are available,and I would like to congratulate them on this scholarship. Iwould like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Nieoff for visiting our campus and sharing with our students the opportunities that are available in Flensburg, Germany. We really welcome such a partnership and opportunity for our students where our students in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis can access training in Germany.”

Mr. Simmonds and Mr. Jeffers both demonstrated appreciation for the opportunity and pledged to fulfill their civic duties upon the completion of their studies.

“My area of focus is electronics, and I must say I truly am grateful for being selected and I think I can bring a lot of stuff to St. Kitts when we come back. A lot of stuff deal with electronics in St, Kitts. We can help others, we can teach others,” stated Mr. Simmonds.

“While I was in CFBC, I really did my best. I strive for the best I could be and because of that, all my hard work has paid off and I was accepted to go to Germany. While I’m there, I’m going to try my hardest, come out with the best grades possible and upon my return I will make a positive in St. Kitts and Nevis,”remarked Mr. Jeffers

The TVET scholarship serves as a testament to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on TVET development between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Chamber of Crafts, Flensburg, Germany.