CENTRAL SCHOOL FARM RECEIVES FIRST LOCALLY PRODUCED LAYER CHICKS TO BOOST STUDENT NUTRITION IN ST. KITTS

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 12 May 2025):

In a significant step forward for both school nutrition and agricultural education, the Central School Farm — operated by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis — has received its first batch of locally hatched chicks from the recently commissioned, Layer Chicken Breeder Farm and Hatchery. This delivery comes as part of the Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project, a joint initiative between the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources.

As one of the island’s key agricultural hubs, the Central School Farm plays a vital role in producing fresh food including fruits, vegetables, and eggs—for the public school system. With the arrival of these locally hatched chicks, the farm is now poised to supply high-quality, farm-fresh eggs directly to school kitchens. This will reduce reliance on imported products and ensure that students are consuming more nutritious, locally grown food.

In an interview with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Media Unit, Mr. Lindbergh Belle, Manager of the Government Central School Farm, highlighted the positive impact on both education and health.

He explained that the layer chicks will serve a dual purpose: contributing eggs for the national school meals program and forming part of the School-Based Assessment (SBA) for students enrolled in the CXC agricultural program — giving them hands-on experience in modern farming practices. “At the school farm we are responsible for the SBA, or the school-based agricultural practical aspect of the CXC program. These chicks that we are receiving here this morning will form a part of that program. It goes in overall in the overarching sustainable development goal that we have here as a country and overall as a society. So, we are grateful that we partner with them for us to ensure that we create or we grow our next set of local farmers here in St. Kitts, so we want to say a big thank you to the ICDF and to the Department of Agriculture for partnering here with us.”

He continued, “These chicks represent more than just agricultural progress — they directly impact what our students eat. With this addition, we can provide healthier, fresher meals in our school feeding programs while teaching students firsthand how food is grown and raised.”

Belle added that this initiative supports our national vision of sustainability and food sovereignty. He said by producing locally, we reduce our import bill, support student health, and create opportunities for young people to engage meaningfully with agriculture. The Central School Farm manager then expressed gratitude, stating, “We thank the Taiwan ICDF and the Department of Agriculture for partnering with us and making this possible.”

The Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project is aimed at boosting local poultry production, improving food quality, and strengthening food security across the island, while the Central School Farm’s role as an early recipient highlights its significance in shaping both nutrition and agricultural education in St. Kitts.

-END-

