CEMSS WINS 27TH INTERSCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE
img 4395
Sports

CEMSS WINS 27TH INTERSCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Featured Image Credit: Shadan Production

CEMSS WIN AGAIN – The Charles E. Mills Secondary School copped the 2023 edition of the InterSchool Track and Field Championship title which featured High Schools across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meet which was sponsored by TDC was held at the Kim Collins Stadium, from the 24th to 26th of March.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The Charles E. Mills Secondary School copped 35 gold medals, 19 silver and 12 Bronze for a grand total of 66 Medals.

img 4394
Under 18 Champions: Jermahd Huggins and Jahzara Claxton

Jermahd Huggins and multitalented sports personality, Jahzara Claxton copped the Victor and Victrix Ludorum awards respectively.

Charlestown Secondary School, CEMSS’ main competitor copped 58 medals; 27 Gold Medals, 16 Silver and 15 Bronze. They placed second overall.

The medal count for the other schools are as follows:

Basseterre High School: 13 Gold Medals; 17 Silver; 19 Bronze-49 Medals

Verchilds High School : 12 Gold Medals; 9 Silver; 15 Bronze-36 Medals

Saddlers Secondary School: 6 Gold Medals; 10 Silver; 4 Bronze-20 Medals

Gingerland Secondary School: 4 Gold Medals; 8 Silver; 6 Bronze-18 Medals

Washington Archibald High School: 2 Gold Medals; 9 Silver; 12 Bronze-23 Medals

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College: 2 Gold Medals; 7 Silver; 4 Bronze-13 Medals

Cayon High School: 2 Gold Medals; 5 Silver; 6 Bronze-13 Medals

Share this Article
Previous Article img 4379 Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in Taiwan donates books to Kaohsiung Public Library
Next Article img 4378 PM’s Next Press Conference Is Slated For Thursday, March 30, At 10:00 Am.

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy