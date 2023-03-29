CEMSS WINS 27TH INTERSCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

Featured Image Credit: Shadan Production

CEMSS WIN AGAIN – The Charles E. Mills Secondary School copped the 2023 edition of the InterSchool Track and Field Championship title which featured High Schools across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meet which was sponsored by TDC was held at the Kim Collins Stadium, from the 24th to 26th of March.

The Charles E. Mills Secondary School copped 35 gold medals, 19 silver and 12 Bronze for a grand total of 66 Medals.

Under 18 Champions: Jermahd Huggins and Jahzara Claxton

Jermahd Huggins and multitalented sports personality, Jahzara Claxton copped the Victor and Victrix Ludorum awards respectively.

Charlestown Secondary School, CEMSS’ main competitor copped 58 medals; 27 Gold Medals, 16 Silver and 15 Bronze. They placed second overall.

The medal count for the other schools are as follows:

Basseterre High School: 13 Gold Medals; 17 Silver; 19 Bronze-49 Medals

Verchilds High School : 12 Gold Medals; 9 Silver; 15 Bronze-36 Medals

Saddlers Secondary School: 6 Gold Medals; 10 Silver; 4 Bronze-20 Medals

Gingerland Secondary School: 4 Gold Medals; 8 Silver; 6 Bronze-18 Medals

Washington Archibald High School: 2 Gold Medals; 9 Silver; 12 Bronze-23 Medals

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College: 2 Gold Medals; 7 Silver; 4 Bronze-13 Medals

Cayon High School: 2 Gold Medals; 5 Silver; 6 Bronze-13 Medals