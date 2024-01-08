Announcements

CEMSS FACE TO FACE LEARNING DELAYED

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Sunday, January 07, 2024: The Ministry of Education has delayed the opening of Charles E. Mills Secondary School for face-to-face learning to facilitate the cleanup of debris from an ongoing construction project. All students are therefore asked to remain at home and move to remote learning on Monday, January 8, 2024. Work for the core areas will be provided by their teachers. All teachers and ancillary staff are required to report to work at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School.

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The Ministry of Education extends sincerest thanks to all staff, parents/guardians and students for your continued support, patience and understanding.

