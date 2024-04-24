CEMSS ATHLETES SET TO CONQUER PENN RELAYS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday April 24, 2024: The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMMS) Eagles, stand poised and prepared to make their mark at the renowned PENN Relays, scheduled to take place at the iconic Franklin Field of the University of Pennsylvania from April 25th – April 27th.

Mrs. Isha Jackson, Principal of CEMSS, expressed her utmost confidence in the school’s athletes as they embark on this prestigious journey from the RLB International Airport on Tuesday April 23rd.

“The Charles E. Mills has been afforded this opportunity because of our success in track and field. We continue to excel and dominate. Eagles, we are victorious, we are invincible, we are indomitable and that is what we are going to the PENN Relays with, that spirit of success and excellence.”

Leading the charge is Coach Rota Johnson, whose guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping these athletes into formidable competitors. Under her tutelage, they have honed not only their physical abilities but also their mental fortitude, preparing them to face any challenge with resilience and determination.

The Penn Relays, an annual event, stands as one of the oldest and most esteemed track and field competitions in the United States. Drawing top-tier talent from across the nation, the Relays serve as a battleground where athletes test their limits and strive for excellence.

