CAYON STILL PERFECT, ST. PAUL’S BATTERS SECURITY FORCES 6-0

A late showing from league leaders Flow 4G Cayon Rockets see them come from behind to defeat MFCR Old Road United Jets 2-1 to maintain their 100% record in the 2023 SKNFA Premier League in St. Paul’s on Saturday. That result is Old Road’s first loss of the season.
GOAL SCORERS
Kaylon Liburd (Old Road) 56th min
Raheem Davis (Cayon) 83rd min
Mervin Lewis (Cayon) 90 +3 min
After the match, Cayon’s assistant coach Valentine Anthony expressed elation with the win, as it keeps Cayon at the top of the league. “We came out with the win; a very scrappy win but nonetheless we came away with the win. Our guys fought hard for 90-plus minutes and in the end, we scored a late penalty. Kudos to my guys for pulling it off,” Anthony said. He noted that he believes Cayon’s experience played a big role in helping them to win, over Old Road’s youth and inexperience.
In the evening’s other match:
St. Paul’s United (6) Vs. (0) Security Forces
Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 4th min
Vinceroy Nelson (St. Paul’s) 30th min
Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 38th min
Justin Soleyne (own goal in favor of St. Paul’s)
Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 52nd min
Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 77th min
