CAYON STILL PERFECT, ST. PAUL’S BATTERS SECURITY FORCES 6-0

A late showing from league leaders Flow 4G Cayon Rockets see them come from behind to defeat MFCR Old Road United Jets 2-1 to maintain their 100% record in the 2023 SKNFA Premier League in St. Paul’s on Saturday. That result is Old Road’s first loss of the season.

GOAL SCORERS

Kaylon Liburd (Old Road) 56th min

Raheem Davis (Cayon) 83rd min

Mervin Lewis (Cayon) 90 +3 min

After the match, Cayon’s assistant coach Valentine Anthony expressed elation with the win, as it keeps Cayon at the top of the league. “We came out with the win; a very scrappy win but nonetheless we came away with the win. Our guys fought hard for 90-plus minutes and in the end, we scored a late penalty. Kudos to my guys for pulling it off,” Anthony said. He noted that he believes Cayon’s experience played a big role in helping them to win, over Old Road’s youth and inexperience.

In the evening’s other match:

St. Paul’s United (6) Vs. (0) Security Forces

Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 4th min

Vinceroy Nelson (St. Paul’s) 30th min

Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 38th min

Justin Soleyne (own goal in favor of St. Paul’s)

Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 52nd min

Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 77th min

