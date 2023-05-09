Cayon, St. Paul’s and Old Road Register Wins In Weekend Action

There were wins for Flow 4G Cayon Rockets, MFCR Old Road United Jets and S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United, as round two action continued on Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 SKNFA Premier League.

On Saturday:

SECURITY FORCES vs FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS

(half time score 0 – 3 in favour of Cayon)

FINAL SCORE 0 – 4 in favour of FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS

Scoring for Cayon

Devontay Carty 27th min

Carlos Bertie struck twice 30th & (pk) 33rd min

Shaqkeem Butler 63rd min

NEWTOWN UNITED vs MFCR UNITED OLD ROAD JETS

(half time score 1 – 0 in favour of Newtown Utd)

FINAL SCORE 1 – 2 in favour of MFCR UNITED OLD ROAD JETS

Scoring for Newtown

Shaheem Prentice 45th +1 min

Scoring for Old Road

Tiquanny Williams with 2 goals – 51st & 55th min

On Sunday:

FAST CASH SADDLERS vs SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE

( half time score 0 – 0 )

FINAL SCORE 1 – 1

Scoring for Conaree

Tijani Fahie 62nd min

Scoring for Saddlers

Navaldo Champagne 74th min

Coach Samuel Phipps said he is pleased with the team’s performance, despite giving up a soft goal early in the second half. “Unfortunately, we went behind again with what I think was a soft goal, but nevertheless, traits of a good team, we always come back and try to level the score so I am pleased with the guys and their performance,” Phipps said.

Coach Al Richards of Conaree was disappointing as he felt his team should have won the match. “I am very disappointed today in giving up these points today. I think it was a game for us to win; we didn’t defend well the set piece from Saddlers either. We gave up a goal…this was a chance to go up the able; maybe 4th position but we slipped it up again,” Richards said.

Match #2

JONES GROUP SANDY POINT vs S L HORSFORDS ST. PAULS UNITED

( half time score 0 – 0 )

FINAL SCORE 0 – 2 in favour of S L HORSFORDS ST. PAULS UNITED

Scoring for St. Pauls

Keithroy Freeman (pk) 54th min

Diandre Challenger 78th min

Manager of St. Paul’s Austin Lewis said he was not impressed with the performance of his team. “The performance wasn’t the best. I was not impressed with the performance today. I think we dropped our standard,” Lewis said.

Sandy Point player Shaquan Pemberton said the team played well but made a couple of mistakes, which cost them the match. “I feel like the team played well today. Just a couple mistakes we made. Next time we have to come out and do what we do again,” Pemberton said.

-END-