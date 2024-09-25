CAYON HIGH SCHOOL RETURNS TO FACE-TO-FACE LEARNING

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 24, 2024: After months of renovations and upgrades to ensure that staff and students are in a safe and comfortable learning environment, Cayon High School has officially resumed face-to-face classesat the school’s campus.

During During this morning’s assembly, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, welcomed back the students and shared gentle guidelines for their success.

“Welcome back to your campus. You know you are here to learn because you want a great opportunity and a bright future. Our teachers, our principal and deputy principal, and our staff in general, are here to help you to achieve but you have to be ready for it. You have to be respectful, and you have to have anattitude of excellence. So, students, the ball is in your court. You have to make sure that you are the greatest weapon when it comes to your success.”

The Principal, Ms. Kayla Morris, conveyed her appreciation.

“We are happy to be back at the home of the Cayon High School Falcons. On behalf of the staff and students of the Cayon High School, we wish to express gratitude to the Ministry of Education for ensuring that we are able to return to an environment that is conducive to learning.”

As Cayon High School transitions back to face-to-face learning, there is a renewed sense of optimism and excitement among students, teachers, and parents.

