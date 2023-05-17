CAYON HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI GIVES BACK TO FEEDER COMMUNITIES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, May 14, 2023:​ Primary schools from the East Zone School district received sporting gear from the Cayon High School Class of 1986 on Friday, May 12.

The CHS STARZ of 1986 have committed themselves to continually give back as they aspire to bridge the gap between schools and community.

Speaking on behalf of the organization at the brief handing over ceremony, Ms. May Archibald disclosed “Today we the Cayon High School Graduates of the class of 1986 are here to donate some sporting gear. Donations were made to the Saddlers Primary School, Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Mansion (Estridge Primary), Molineux (Joshua Obadiah primary), Lodge (Violet Petty Primary) and the Cayon Primary School. We are very happy to be donating this sporting gear to this institution. We trust and hope that this gear will be of very good use and very beneficial to the students of the institution”

Extending gratitude for the kind gesture, principal of the institution Mr. Javan Cannonier expressed “I would like to thank the Class of 1986 for this important and timely contribution as we do believe that sports are a vital part or component of any aspect. It [sports] also compliments the academics as we are aware that education is not only about learning but the integration of sporting activities to promote or amplify that [education]. On behalf of the Cayon Primary School staff, students and management we are grateful to the Class of 1986 from the Cayon High School.”