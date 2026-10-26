Carty and Athanaze to lead West Indies A in white-ball series against England A

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze will captain West Indies A in the One-Day and T20 legs of the home series against England A, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) naming squads for eight matches in St Kitts & Nevis from November 1 to 16.

Carty will lead the 15-member One-Day squad and Athanaze the 13-member T20 squad. The series opens with three T20 matches at the Conaree Cricket Ground from November 1 to 4, followed by five One-Day (List A) matches at Warner Park and Conaree from November 7 to 16.

The One-Day squad has been picked with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which begins in February, as the immediate priority, and the World Cup in October 2027 beyond it. For players outside the senior side, these five matches against England A are the main opportunity to press their case before the Qualifier squad is named. The West Indies have already qualified for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through their Super 8 finish at the 2026 tournament, and these matches begin identifying the players and roles for it.

Athanaze, an emerging leader within the West Indies set-up, has the most international experience in the T20 group. He is joined by four players from the senior squad – Vitel Lawes, Jewel Andrew, Quentin Sampson and Kamil Pooran – all with the opportunity to sharpen their skills and game awareness in the format.

Carty, the most experienced player in the One-Day group, will get the chance to show his leadership while gaining important match time before selection for the Qualifier.

Kevin Wickham had been in line for a place in the One-Day squad before his maiden Test call-up for the series in Bangladesh. His move up opens the way for West Indies Academy player Rivaldo Clarke, who captained the Academy to a 2–1 win over the Sri Lanka Emerging XI in their three-match 50-over series in June.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said:

“The Qualifier in February is the most important assignment of our 50-over year, and we are treating it that way. Our aim is to win it and take that form to the World Cup in October. These One-Day matches are a big part of how we choose the players to do that, and the T20 matches start the work for 2028. Ottis Gibson knows what international cricket demands. We’ve asked him to give every player clarity about their role, to tell us who is closest to stepping up, and what each player needs to work on to give them the best chance when they do.”

Mikyle Louis, who has played 10 Tests, joins the group throughout the series as a development attachment, working on his white-ball game within the high-performance environment.

Ottis Gibson, the West Indies fast bowling consultant and a former West Indies Head Coach, will coach the side, supported by batting coach Rohan Nurse and spin bowling coach Nikita Miller.

West Indies A T20 Squad vs England A:

Alick Athanaze (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Zachary Carter

Shadrack Descarte

Keon Gaston

Karima Gore

Joshua James

Vitel Lawes

Zishan Motara

Jakeem Pollard

Kamil Pooran

Quentin Sampson

Stewart Thompson

West Indies A One-Day Squad vs England A:

Keacy Carty (Captain)

Kevlon Anderson

Jewel Andrew

Alick Athanaze

Jediah Blades

Rivaldo Clarke

Shadrack Descarte

Jyd Goolie

Vitel Lawes

Kirk McKenzie

Micah McKenzie

Shaqkere Parris

Jakeem Pollard

Shamar Springer

Oshane Thomas

Development Attachment:

Mikyle Louis

Team Management Unit (TMU):

Head Coach: Ottis Gibson

Assistant Coach (Batting): Rohan Nurse

Assistant Coach (Spin Bowling): Nikita Miller

Assistant Coach (Fielding & Wicketkeeping): Jamal Smith

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Hance Richards

Performance Analyst: Keshava Ramphal

Full Match Schedule:

1st T20: November 1, Conaree Cricket Ground

2nd T20: November 3, Conaree Cricket Ground

3rd T20: November 4, Conaree Cricket Ground

1st One-Day: November 7, Warner Park

2nd One-Day: November 9, Warner Park

3rd One-Day: November 11, Conaree Cricket Ground

4th One-Day: November 14, Warner Park

5th One-Day: November 16, Warner Park

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