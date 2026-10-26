Carty and Athanaze to lead West Indies A in white-ball series against England A

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze will captain West Indies A in the One-Day and T20 legs of the home series against England A, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) naming squads for eight matches in St Kitts & Nevis from November 1 to 16.
Carty will lead the 15-member One-Day squad and Athanaze the 13-member T20 squad. The series opens with three T20 matches at the Conaree Cricket Ground from November 1 to 4, followed by five One-Day (List A) matches at Warner Park and Conaree from November 7 to 16.
The One-Day squad has been picked with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which begins in February, as the immediate priority, and the World Cup in October 2027 beyond it. For players outside the senior side, these five matches against England A are the main opportunity to press their case before the Qualifier squad is named. The West Indies have already qualified for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through their Super 8 finish at the 2026 tournament, and these matches begin identifying the players and roles for it.
Athanaze, an emerging leader within the West Indies set-up, has the most international experience in the T20 group. He is joined by four players from the senior squad – Vitel Lawes, Jewel Andrew, Quentin Sampson and Kamil Pooran – all with the opportunity to sharpen their skills and game awareness in the format.
Carty, the most experienced player in the One-Day group, will get the chance to show his leadership while gaining important match time before selection for the Qualifier.
Kevin Wickham had been in line for a place in the One-Day squad before his maiden Test call-up for the series in Bangladesh. His move up opens the way for West Indies Academy player Rivaldo Clarke, who captained the Academy to a 2–1 win over the Sri Lanka Emerging XI in their three-match 50-over series in June.
CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said:
“The Qualifier in February is the most important assignment of our 50-over year, and we are treating it that way. Our aim is to win it and take that form to the World Cup in October. These One-Day matches are a big part of how we choose the players to do that, and the T20 matches start the work for 2028. Ottis Gibson knows what international cricket demands. We’ve asked him to give every player clarity about their role, to tell us who is closest to stepping up, and what each player needs to work on to give them the best chance when they do.”
Mikyle Louis, who has played 10 Tests, joins the group throughout the series as a development attachment, working on his white-ball game within the high-performance environment.
Ottis Gibson, the West Indies fast bowling consultant and a former West Indies Head Coach, will coach the side, supported by batting coach Rohan Nurse and spin bowling coach Nikita Miller.
West Indies A T20 Squad vs England A:
Alick Athanaze (Captain)
Jewel Andrew
Zachary Carter
Shadrack Descarte
Keon Gaston
Karima Gore
Joshua James
Vitel Lawes
Zishan Motara
Jakeem Pollard
Kamil Pooran
Quentin Sampson
Stewart Thompson
West Indies A One-Day Squad vs England A:
Keacy Carty (Captain)
Kevlon Anderson
Jewel Andrew
Alick Athanaze
Jediah Blades
Rivaldo Clarke
Shadrack Descarte
Jyd Goolie
Vitel Lawes
Kirk McKenzie
Micah McKenzie
Shaqkere Parris
Jakeem Pollard
Shamar Springer
Oshane Thomas
Development Attachment:
Mikyle Louis
Team Management Unit (TMU):
Head Coach: Ottis Gibson
Assistant Coach (Batting): Rohan Nurse
Assistant Coach (Spin Bowling): Nikita Miller
Assistant Coach (Fielding & Wicketkeeping): Jamal Smith
Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Hance Richards
Performance Analyst: Keshava Ramphal
Full Match Schedule:
1st T20: November 1, Conaree Cricket Ground
2nd T20: November 3, Conaree Cricket Ground
3rd T20: November 4, Conaree Cricket Ground
1st One-Day: November 7, Warner Park
2nd One-Day: November 9, Warner Park
3rd One-Day: November 11, Conaree Cricket Ground
4th One-Day: November 14, Warner Park
5th One-Day: November 16, Warner Park
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