CARIFTA 2024: Jermahd Huggins Wins Octathlon Silver

•Jermahd Huggins Wins Silver

•2nd best athlete in the Caribbean for 2024

By: Tito Chapman

Jermahd Huggins stopped the clock at 4:37.67 in the 1500m, the final event of the Open Males Octathlon, to win silver at the CARIFTA Games bring held in Grenada.

The Octathlon event comprised of the 100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, 400m, 110 meter Hurdles, High Jump, Javelin and the 1500m.

Huggins won 2 of the 8 events in the Octathlon, moving from 8th place on day one to 2nd position at the end of the event.

At CARIFTA 50, Huggins missed the podium last year placing 4th, now, he is the 2nd best male athlete in the Caribbean for 2024.

Jermahd’s silver medal achievement brings the medal count to three for Team Unstoppable SKN.