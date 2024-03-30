CARIFTA 2024: Jaheem Clarke Cops First Medal For St Kitts and Nevis

Team Unstoppable SKN won its first medal of the 51st edition of the CARIFTA Games on Saturday morning.

Jaheem Clarke captured silver in the Under-17 Boys’ Javelin Division at the 2024 Carifta Games in Grenada on Saturday.

The Charles E. Mills Secondary School student threw 56.09m for silver.

Clarke, who has been a javelin athlete for approximately one year, said he is proud of himself for copping the silver medal in his first participation at CARIFTA. He expressed gratitude to his mother Natalie Clarke and his coaches for their support.

Maliek Francis of Antigua and Barbuda won Gold and set a new record. He followed up his record-breaking 68.84 meters with a throw of 62.39 meters to finish ahead of the field.

The previous record 64.31 was done by Bahamian KeyShawn Strachan in 2019.

Grenada’s Delorn John threw 54.70m for bronze.