CARICOM Secures Exemption in USTR Trade Measures: A Win for Regional Unity and Maritime Resilience

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM THE HONOURABLE E.P. CHET GREENE,

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, TRADE AND BARBUDA AFFAIRS CHAIR OF THE COUNCIL FOR TRADE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (COTED)

As Chair of the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), I welcome the announcement by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on the revised measures under the Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding practices. The inclusion of a special exemption for CARICOM Member States is a significant and timely achievement for our Region.

I commend the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for their principled leadership and strategic engagement, which ensured our collective concerns were heard and addressed. Special recognition goes to the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government, for her stewardship, and to the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, for his pivotal role and unwavering advocacy throughout the discussions.

This outcome reflects the strength of regional unity and the results we can achieve through coordinated action. It is the product of sustained diplomacy, rigorous technical submissions, and robust collaboration among CARICOM governments, the regional private sector, and international partners. It underscores our commitment to safeguarding Caribbean maritime trade and the economic viability of small island states.

To this end, I must also acknowledge the exceptional contribution of the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO), led by CEO and Technical Director, Dr. Patrick Antoine. The CPSO’s technical insight and strategic advocacy were critical throughout this process. Their submissions to the USTR not only articulated the Region’s unique vulnerabilities but also reinforced the legitimacy of our position.

The CPSO’s coordination with key maritime partners- Tropical Shipping, Seaboard Marine, the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC), and the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA)-ensured that regional realities were reflected in the USTR’s final decision. In its April 17th determination, the USTR specifically acknowledged the CPSO/Caribbean Coalition submission and incorporated special provisions addressing short sea shipping and regional trade-an important recognition of CARICOM’s structural maritime dependencies.

I also extend appreciation to U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett for her steadfast support and deep understanding of Caribbean vulnerabilities. Her longstanding advocacy for Caribbean-U.S. relations played a vital role in this success. This is a proud moment for CARICOM. It demonstrates the power of unity, the impact of strategic partnerships, and the importance of expert advocacy in shaping global trade outcomes.

Looking ahead, I believe this success opens the door for renewed engagement with the United States. With the strong technical foundation laid by the CPSO and the Caribbean Community Secretariat, I encourage the Community to consider advancing discussions toward a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Let us continue to act with purpose, speak with one voice, and build a resilient economic future for all CARICOM Member States.

Related