Caribbean Sugar Refinery Reaffirms 2026 Commissioning Timelineand Transition Arrangements for Customers

MEDITATION AREA, CAYO DISTRICT, BELIZE, September 3, 2026 – Caribbean Sugar Refinery (CSR) is pleased to provide an update to its customers and private-sector partners on the commissioning of its new sugar refinery and the transition arrangements for the supply of refined white sugar in CARICOM.

CSR confirms that its production timeline remains unchanged. First sugar remains targeted for the third quarter of 2026, with full commissioning expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

CSR remains firmly committed to the transition period developed through significant and meaningful engagement with future customers, both directly and with the valued assistance of the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO).

Transition Period Through 1 April 2027

As negotiated and previously communicated, waivers for refined white sugar will remain in place until 1 April 2027. This transition period is intended to give customers sufficient time to adapt their procurement and supply arrangements while CSR completes commissioning, the quality assurance and certification processes required by customers, and the necessary distribution infrastructure.

During this period, CSR will continue processing raw sugar feedstock while simultaneously preparing to establish and strengthen its distribution network across the region.

By 1 March 2027, a new sugar cane crop will already be underway, further strengthening the future availability of refined sugar and supporting the reliable supply envisioned under CSR’s regional operating model.

Strengthening CARICOM and the CSME

CSR views this initiative as more than providing a new regional source of refined sugar. The establishment of the Refinery will contribute to strengthening intra-regional trade and add impetus to the development of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

For manufacturers across the CSME, introducing regional capacity, as with refined white sugar, offers greater supply stability and a stronger footing to compete against extra-regional producers.

A stronger regional manufacturing base has the potential to benefit the wider CSME economies through increased intra-regional trade, deeper economic linkages, investment, employment, and more resilient supply chains.

Working Together with Our Customers

CSR wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the private-sector stakeholders who have worked constructively with the company throughout this initial period, and particularly values their frank, deliberate and constructive participation in the process that led to the transition arrangement.

CSR also thanks the many customers who have taken the time to meet individually to discuss their future requirements, purchases and potential supply contracts. These discussions have been important in helping CSR understand customer needs and in developing a transition process that is practical and responsive to the realities of their businesses.

CSR extends special appreciation to the CPSO and future sugar buyers, whose efforts and collaboration have contributed significantly to the development of the transition period. CSR’s objective is clear: to earn the trust and confidence of its customers while working alongside them to ensure that the transition to locally and regionally refined sugar is orderly and predictable.

CSR recognizes that sugar is a critical input for many businesses across the region and remains committed to managing this transition in a manner that does not abruptly or negatively disrupt customers’ operations and supply chains.

CSR looks forward to continuing this dialogue with its customers, private-sector partners and regional stakeholders as the company moves toward full commissioning and the next phase of regional sugar production and distribution.



# # #

Like this: Like Loading…

Related