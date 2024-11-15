Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons Conference Brings Advanced Surgical Techniques to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – November 14, 2024 (PMO) — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to host the 12th Annual Scientific Conference of the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons (CaSES), marking a significant milestone as the conference is held here for the first time. The event, spanning three days, November 14 – 16, brings together leading surgeons and medical professionals from across the Caribbean and beyond to promote safe and accessible laparoscopic surgery throughout the region.



Dr. Lindberg Simpson, President of CaSES and Head of Surgery at Kingston Public Hospital in Jamaica, emphasized the importance of the conference in expanding the reach of minimally invasive surgical techniques. “Our goal at CaSES is to increase the accessibility of laparoscopic surgery to the Caribbean people. We aim to promote safe laparoscopic surgery and spread its reach, especially to smaller island states like St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Laparoscopic surgery, also known as minimally invasive surgery, offers numerous benefits over traditional open surgery, including reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. By bringing this conference to St. Kitts and Nevis, CaSES is highlighting the nation’s commitment to advancing healthcare services and ensuring that residents have access to the latest surgical innovations.



The conference kicked off with live surgical demonstrations, showcasing procedures such as laparoscopic gallbladder removal, hysterectomy for cancer patients, and hernia repairs—some performed for the first time in St. Kitts and Nevis. “Today is a highlight,” Dr. Simpson remarked. “We did a hysterectomy for a patient with cancer, which is probably the first time this was done in St. Kitts.”



These live surgeries not only benefit the patients but also provide invaluable learning opportunities for local medical professionals. By observing and participating in these procedures, local surgeons can gain hands-on experience with advanced techniques, ultimately improving patient care within the Federation.







Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew logged in to the live surgeries during the conference



One of the key objectives of the conference is to foster collaboration among surgeons in the region. “We are one people, but sometimes there are physical and educational boundaries that prevent us from having this access. We think it’s important that the Caribbean laparoscopic body can come on board, come to their hometown, offer assistance, offer expertise, and do surgeries which may be less common on the island where they are.”



The conference features attendees from Jamaica, Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Barbados, the United States, and other nations, both in person and virtually. This diverse representation underscores the collaborative spirit of CaSES and its dedication to improving surgical care across the Caribbean.



The remaining days of the conference will focus on educational sessions where surgeons will share their expertise, discuss challenges, and explore cutting-edge technologies like robotic surgery. “The theme of the conference is ‘Back to Basics’ or ‘Back to the Future,'” Dr. Simpson explained. “We’ll have people talking about trying to do the everyday things well, but we also have people who are discussing looking to the future and what that may entail for surgery and laparoscopic surgery.”



Dr. Simpson expressed deep appreciation for the support received: “We want to thank all our sponsors for being with us for many years, the local organizing committee, and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for their tremendous support. Everybody here on the ground in St. Kitts who has helped—we are really thankful. We feel the support and are looking forward to a very exciting final two days of the meeting.”



CaSES is dedicated to promoting safe and effective laparoscopic surgery throughout the Caribbean. By hosting conferences, workshops, and collaborative events, the society aims to educate both medical professionals and the general public about the benefits of minimally invasive surgery.



