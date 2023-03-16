CAPTAIN OF BOAT THAT ENTERED FEDERATION CARRYING HAITIAN MIGRANTS SENTENCED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2023 (RSCNPF): Danny Henry, the Captain of the boat that entered the Federation carrying several Haitian migrants, was convicted and sentenced on 15th March 2023 following a court hearing at the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Henry, a national of Dominica, was sentenced to six (6) months imprisonment for entering a port that is not a formal port, 12 months imprisonment for entering the Federation without the consent of an immigration officer, and required to pay $5000 EC in six months on Customs charges or face six months in prison.