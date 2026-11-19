Specially Painted Islander Celebrates the Culture, Heritage, and People of the U.S. Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – As Cape Air celebrates 28 years of connecting the U.S. Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean, the airline today unveiled a vibrant new aircraft livery honoring the culture, heritage, and communities that have been at the heart of its Caribbean operations since 1998.

The custom-painted Britten-Norman Islander, which serves destinations including Culebra, Virgin Gorda, and St. Barth’s by way of St. Thomas and San Juan, is the third aircraft in Cape Air’s special Caribbean heritage livery series, a collection designed to celebrate the natural beauty of the region and Cape Air’s dedication to it.

Inspired by the colors and patterns of traditional Virgin Islands madras, the aircraft transforms an everyday mode of transportation into a flying ambassador for the territory. The bold design reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Virgin Islands through vivid shades of turquoise, blue, green, gold, and orange, colors commonly associated with the iconic fabric that has long been a symbol of Virgin Islands identity, resilience, and pride.

The Bananaquit, the national bird of the U.S. Virgin Islands, graces the aircraft’s tail, representing the vibrant spirit, beauty, and uniqueness of the islands. Along the fuselage, artistic depictions of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix showcase the landscapes and character of each island, while the Cape Air name painted beneath both wings ensures the aircraft is recognizable from every angle as it travels throughout the Caribbean skies.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands have been an important part of Cape Air’s history for 28 years,” said Mike Migliore, President and CEO of Cape Air. “We are proud of the relationships we’ve built and the role we play in connecting these island communities. This aircraft is a celebration of the people, culture, and traditions that make the Virgin Islands so special. It is also a reflection of our appreciation for the communities that have supported us over the years and our commitment to serving them well into the future.”

For over 28 years, Cape Air has connected communities throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands, providing essential inter-island air service that supports residents, businesses, healthcare travel, tourism, and family connections. The airline’s presence has become an integral part of daily life across the territory, helping people stay connected to what matters most.

“The Virgin Islands madras is more than a fabric; it is a vibrant representation of our history, heritage, and cultural identity,” said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands. “To see this cherished symbol take flight across the Caribbean is a beautiful tribute to the people and traditions that make our Territory unique. For nearly three decades, Cape Air has been a valued partner in connecting our islands, supporting tourism, and strengthening the ties between our neighboring Caribbean communities. We applaud Cape Air for celebrating Virgin Islands culture in such a meaningful way and look forward to continuing a partnership that connects our people while sharing our story with the region.”

Livery designed with Scheme Designers Inc., expertly painted by Royal Aircraft Painting with selected paint colors from Sherwin-Williams.

As it begins flying throughout the Caribbean, the aircraft serves as both a symbol of Cape Air’s enduring commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands and an airborne tribute to the culture and beauty that make the territory so special.

U.S. Virgin Islands Livery Photos

About Cape Air

Since 1989, Cape Air has been one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving 34 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The New England regional airline, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 96 aircraft, more than 300 flights a day, and flying approximately 400,000 passengers annually. Learn more at www.capeair.com.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

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