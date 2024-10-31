Cape Air Introduces New Service to St. Kitts, Connecting Nevis and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 31, 2024 – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce that Cape Air, a leading regional airline, will commence flights to St. Kitts on December 7, 2024. This exciting new service will strengthen the connections between St. Kitts, Nevis, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing travel flexibility and convenience for both locals and visitors. Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, offering timely options for inter-island travel.



The schedule is as follows:

Nevis to St. Kitts (NEV-SKB): Departs at 8:30, arrives at 8:40

Departs at 8:30, arrives at 8:40 St. Kitts to Nevis (SKB-NEV): Departs at 18:35, arrives at 18:45

Departs at 18:35, arrives at 18:45 St. Kitts to St. Thomas (SKB-STT): Departs at 9:40, arrives at 10:45

Departs at 9:40, arrives at 10:45 St. Thomas to St. Kitts (STT-SKB): Departs at 16:30, arrives at 17:35

The Honorable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts, expressed her enthusiasm for this new service, noting its importance in boosting regional tourism and fostering greater economic and cultural ties across the islands.

“We are delighted to welcome Cape Air to St. Kitts as they expand their network to include these key destinations. This new service will greatly enhance inter-island connectivity, making travel more accessible for our residents and tourists alike,” stated Minister Henderson. “As we continue to focus on strategic initiatives that support our tourism industry, Cape Air’s arrival is a positive step in making St. Kitts a more attractive destination in the region. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will further highlight the beauty and vibrancy of our islands.”

Cape Air’s flights are now available for booking through their website and ticketing agents, providing passengers with greater flexibility to explore the Eastern Caribbean.

