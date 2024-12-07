Cape Air Expands Caribbean Reach with New Service to St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts (07 December 2024) – Today, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority celebrated Cape Air’s inaugural flight to St. Kitts, marking the start of scheduled service that enhances the island’s regional connectivity. The flight links St. Kitts and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including direct service to St. Thomas.



The Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, highlighted the significance of the new route, stating, “Cape Air’s new service reflects our commitment to enhancing connectivity for St. Kitts and underscores the destination’s readiness to facilitate increased travel and economic growth. This partnership is another step in making St. Kitts more accessible to travelers within the region and beyond.”



A welcome ceremony was held at the Kayan Jet Lounge to celebrate the occasion, where government officials, tourism officials, and Cape Air executives gathered to mark the inaugural flight’s arrival. Attendees acknowledged the importance of the new connection in fostering regional ties and promoting ease of travel.



The newly launched service includes direct flights between St. Kitts and St. Thomas, providing seamless access to the U.S. Virgin Islands. With its convenient schedule, the route is expected to strengthen economic and cultural links between the destinations. Additionally, this enhanced service increases accessibility for the diaspora, making it easier for St. Kitts nationals abroad to reconnect with their homeland.



Cape Air’s extensive interline and codeshare partnerships also offer increased connectivity to Boston, broadening travel opportunities for visitors and locals alike.



The flight schedule is as follows:

Nevis to St. Kitts (NEV-SKB): Departs at 8:30 AM, arrives at 8:40 AM

Departs at 8:30 AM, arrives at 8:40 AM St. Kitts to Nevis (SKB-NEV): Departs at 6:35 PM, arrives at 6:45 PM

Departs at 6:35 PM, arrives at 6:45 PM St. Kitts to St. Thomas (SKB-STT): Departs at 9:40 AM, arrives at 10:45 AM

Departs at 9:40 AM, arrives at 10:45 AM St. Thomas to St. Kitts (STT-SKB): Departs at 4:30 PM, arrives at 5:35 PM

Linda Markham, CEO and President of Cape Air, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Today marks an exhilarating new chapter for both Cape Air and the beautiful island of St. Kitts. We are thrilled to connect our passengers to one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant destinations, offering more opportunities for travelers to explore, relax, and experience the warmth of St. Kitts’ culture. This new route is a testament to our commitment to expanding travel choices and making global connections more accessible. We can’t wait to welcome our first passengers onboard.”



This enhanced connectivity is expected to boost tourism and business opportunities in St. Kitts, further solidifying the destination’s role as a critical hub for regional travel.

