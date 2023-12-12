Cannabis Collaboration Blossoms as Delegation from Saint Kitts and Nevis Explores Innovations at Southern Institute for Medical Plants

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, December 11, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMOSKN)- A high-profile delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis, comprising Dr. Garfield Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the Cannabis Commission in the Ministry of Agriculture; Dr. Machel Emanuel, Professor at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica; and Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, recently concluded an insightful visit to the Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants, a division of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Building upon the momentum generated by a previous delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, in September, the visit aimed to foster collaboration and exchange knowledge on the research and benefits of medicinal plants, with a particular focus on cannabis. Discussions delved into innovative techniques for wildlife management to safeguard crops, addressing challenges faced by the industry.





Dr. Garfield Alexander, Dr. Machel Emanuel, and Theodoris Thyssen inside the Cannabis Growing Operations and New Product Development Facility of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in collaboration with Ilera Holistic Healthcare



The Saint Kitts and Nevis Medical Cannabis Authority is poised for a groundbreaking collaboration with the esteemed Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants to formulate a comprehensive certification course for medicinal cannabis.



Under the guidance of Dr. Janana Snowden, Executive Director, and Chief Scientist of the Institute the collaborative discussions underscored the institute’s preeminent standing in cannabis research, emphasizing its medicinal applications. These deliberations also encompassed talks about the intricacies of designing a tailored curriculum for medicinal cannabis certification.



The envisioned courses are set to be facilitated by the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, a pivotal component of the Southern University System. Recognizing the importance of accessibility, the programs will be made available online, ensuring that residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis who are keenly interested can easily partake in and benefit from these educational initiatives.



The meetings were attended by esteemed representatives, including Dr. Orlando McMeans, Chancellor-Dean of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Dr. C. Reuben Walker, Executive Vice Chancellor of the Southern University Research and Extension Center.





Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation and SU representatives inside the Cannabis Growing Operations and New Product Development Facility of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in collaboration with Ilera Holistic Healthcare



Southern University, home to one of only two cannabis licenses in the State of Louisiana, has been at the forefront of cannabis research. In a historic milestone in July 2020, the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC), in collaboration with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, became the first historically black university in the USA to launch its own THC medical cannabis products.



Saint Kitts and Nevis look forward to leveraging the expertise of Southern University, a trailblazer in the field, to advance research, innovation, and the application of medicinal cannabis for the benefit of both nations.



