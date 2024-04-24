CAH PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL READ-A-THON TO INSPRE A LIFETIME OF LEARNING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday April 22, 2024: The Charles A. Halbert Public Library successfully concluded its annual Easter Read-A-Thon held from April 8th – April 12th, under the theme “Reading gives your Imagination Wings – Fly Away with a Good Book.”

At the closing ceremony held on Friday April 19, Mrs. Denise Welsh, staff member at the library, gave an overview of the read-a-thon.

“The read-a-thon was designed with the intent to get children hooked on reading as this would provide a solid foundation for their lives. This year was unique in that all participants, except for one were new. There were 21 participants aged 7-12 years who read a total of 651 books. Each participant had to answer prepared questions on each book read.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, highlighted the benefits of continuous reading.

“It improves their vocabulary. It helps them to explore areas that they might have never been to before. It helps to stimulate their ideas and their level of creativity. Books are your avenue and your window into other worlds, other countries, other cultures and therefore it is important for you to read.”

The read-a-thon was divided into Junior and Senior categories. In the Junior category, Jayden O’Donoghue of the Seventh Day Advetist Primary School secured 1st place, followed by Nailah Bacchus of The Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 2nd place, and Kevanjie Huggins of the Dean Glasford Primary School in 3rd place. In the Senior category, Zeresh Bennett of the Dr. William Connor Primary School claimed 1st place, followed by Amayas Elliott of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in 2nd place, and Dezarion Harris of the Sandy point Primary School in 3rd place. Additionally, Jaylen O’Donoghue secured the coveted title of overall Winner.

The annual read-a-thon not only offers children the chance to win prizes but also exposes them to a diverse array of educational materials. By participating, children engage with literature that sparks curiosity, fosters critical thinking, and cultivates a lifelong love for learning.

