CABINET SECRETARY DR. MARCUS L. NATTA DELIVERS POWERFUL CALL TO ACTION AT INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY AWARDS CEREMONY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2024 (SKNIS): The RAMADA Resort came alive on the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2024, as men from across the Federation gathered to celebrate the achievements and contributions of remarkable individuals at the International Men’s Day Awards Ceremony.



Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus L. Natta delivered a thought-provoking keynote address, challenging attendees to redefine the concept of a role model and embrace this year’s theme: “Promoting Positive Male Role Models.”



Dr. Natta opened his speech with a striking quote from NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s 1993 Nike commercial: “I am not a role model.” Drawing on the controversial and reflective history behind Barkley’s words, he delved into the complexities of what it means to be a role model.



“Gentlemen, we must each become our own role models. The person you look up to, the person you strive to outdo, should not be anyone else but the man you see staring back at you in the mirror. Being a role model is about reflection, growth, and choosing, every day, to be better than the man you were yesterday,” said Dr. Natta, setting the tone for an evening of inspiration and introspection.



He urged the audience to move beyond societal expectations and embrace a deeply personal journey of self-improvement. Sharing insights from his own life, including the profound influence of his late father and his aspirations for his sons, Dr. Natta highlighted the importance of progress over perfection.



“As a father, I don’t want my sons to be like me – I want them to be better,” he said. “The greatest gift we can give to the next generation of men is the belief that they can forge their own paths.”



Dr. Natta also reflected on his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and its philosophy of striving for self-improvement, encapsulated in the movement ‘I Am Better Than Me.’ He challenged the men in attendance to focus on their own growth and to reject comparisons to others.



“It begins with a simple but powerful choice: to show up for yourself every single day, to be honest about your flaws, to celebrate your progress, and to push yourself to grow. It means letting go of the comparisons, the societal pressures, and the notion that perfection is the goal. Instead, it’s about becoming the best version of yourself – not for anyone else, but for you,” Dr. Natta emphasised.



The highlight of his address was an interactive moment when he invited all the men present to take out their phones, open their cameras, and look at themselves in selfie mode. He emphasised that the person in the mirror should be the role model they strive to outdo every single day.



In closing, Dr. Natta challenged the audience to view their reflections as an opportunity for growth and to take deliberate steps toward becoming better versions of themselves. He reminded them that the responsibility for fostering positive male role models lies with each individual.



The International Men’s Day Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs, was a resounding success, shining a spotlight on the achievements of men within the Federation and encouraging the pursuit of continuous personal growth.

-30-

Related