C.A.H. Library Reintroduces its After-School Programme

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, September 12, 2024: Students will be given an opportunity to maximize their reading skills as they participate in the reintroduction of the CAH Public Library after school programme. The programme will begin October 3 and will feature a Library hour to meaningfully engage students as part of its activities.

“The CAH Public Library after school Library hour, which caters to primary school students, has been initiated to act as an interim for students who awaits their parents from work,” said Clarke. “We realized on Thursdays school is dismissed at 2:30, however, most parents finish work by 4:00 p.m. We invite the students to visit the library where they will be kept occupied. Some activities include homework assistance, art and craft, storytelling, and library skills just to name a few. It is our aim to keep our students meaningfully occupied so they remain focused and not be free to roam and create mischief for themselves and their parents,” expressed Chief Librarian Ms. Petrine Clarke.

Ms. Clarke shared that the staff at the library are keen and equipped to assist visitors for their after-school programme, homework and project assistance, while also having the availability of free computer and Wi-Fi usage. Patrons will also have access to other services such as printing, photocopying, binding and book repair for a small fee.

Ms. Clarke added that other individuals interested in improving their cognitive skills, receiving enlightenment for new ideas, and improve their vocabulary are invited to visit the library during Mondays to Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Charles A. Halbert Public Library has been providing services to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis since 1982.

-30-