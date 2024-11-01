Budget Day on Nevis scheduled for December 03

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 31, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced that Budget Day will be held on December 03, 2024.

According to Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance the Honourable Mark Brantley, the budget for 2025 will focus on advancing the island’s economic goals, with a particular emphasis on employment, economic growth, and strategies to propel Nevis to a new level of prosperity.

The Administration’s budget presentation will outline plans to stimulate increased economic activity on the island, and while Nevis has been experiencing consistent growth, the government aims to transition from incremental improvements to a phase of substantial, transformative growth.

Premier Brantley said the focus of the 2025 budget will be on creating an environment that supports explosive economic expansion, promoting innovation, and securing a robust future for all Nevisians and those who call Nevis home.

“Our focus will be how we move Nevis to the next level. It is visible to all that Nevis is growing, but it is time to move beyond gradual growth and into a phase of significant, transformative change. My administration is committed to crafting policies that will drive the island forward and upward, further establishing Nevis as a vibrant, thriving economy,” he said.

The government encourages citizens and residents to stay engaged and informed on December 03, 2024, when Premier Brantley delivers the Budget Address in the Nevis Island Assembly, unveiling plans to support and accelerate Nevis’ economic journey.

“Together, we can work towards a prosperous future for our island and its people,” Premier Brantley stated.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration the Honourable Mark Brantley