BRENT EDWARDS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR NEVIS HIT-AND-RUN

1 Min Read
On December 13th, 2024, at the Charlestown High Court, His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson, Jr. sentenced Brent Edwards of Rawlins, Nevis, to serve three (3) years and six (6) months in His Majesty’s Prison. Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to his charges of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run accident that occurred in New River, Nevis, on July 15th, 2023, which left eighty (80)-year-old Florence Ella Merchant of Zion, Nevis, severely injured. She succumbed to her injuries on July 17th, 2023.

In addition to the prison sentence, upon completion of his incarceration, Mr Edwards’ driver’s licence will be suspended for a period of three (3) years after which he is required to complete a driving course before being eligible to regain said license.

The RSCNPF again extends its condolences to the family of Florence Ella Merchant and reiterates its commitment to road safety and the enforcement of laws designed to protect the public.

