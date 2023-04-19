BOATING TRAGEDY RECORDED IN NEVIS

The RSCNPF received the report of a boating incident occurring just off the coast of Nevis.

Investigations have since revealed that Ishmael Handley, a 58-year old Jessups Village resident, has succumbed to injuries inflicted by the propeller of a passing boat.



The report stated that at approximately 13:45 (1:45pm) today, a boat bearing the name ‘Point Proven’ belonging to the company, Islander Water Sports, was near the Nevis coast and travelling towards the Four Seasons Resort on Nevis. On board were two (2) crew members, seven (7) guests, and the captain. While at an approximate distance of five miles off shore, the boat captain reported that he felt the impact of something under the boat. Upon checking, he saw a man (later identified as Ishmael Handley) in the water, waving for assistance. The captain took Handley onto the boat and transported him to Charlestown Pier where he was then transported to the Alexandra Hospital. Regrettably, Handley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.



The RSCNPF extends its deepest condolences to those who are impacted by Mr Handley’s untimely passing. Further investigations into the incident are ongoing and the general public will be updated appropriately.



— 30 —