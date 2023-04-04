Bloody 4th day of April: Two murders in one day
Bloody 4th day of April: Two murders in one day

In less than 8 hours, St. Kitts has recorded its 7th and 8th homicide for 2023.

The Police have confirmed that about 1:55 pm on Apr 4, 2023, they received a report of a stabbing incident at Stapleton Village.

According to the police statement, the stabbing resulted from an altercation between two men.

The victim, who was identified as 30 year-old Shanquille Walters of Stapleton Village was transported to the JNF Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

One suspect is in police custody.

Earlier this morning, a young man gunned down in the Soho area.

SKN’s death toll has now risen to 9 for the year.

