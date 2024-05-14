BIG WINS AS SKNFA DIVISION 1 ROUND TWO COMMENCES

Round two of the 2024 SKNFA Division 1 season got under way last week with wins for Fast Cash Saddlers United, Jones Group Sandy Point FC, Security Forces FC and Conaree Fireball International. On Thursday at the NBGC Technical Center in St. Peters, Security Forces drubbed Rivers of Living Water FC 7-0. Evanslie Fahie scored two goals in the 13th and 37th minutes, Everette Ritchen in the 34th minutes, David Joseph in the 57thmin, Shane Clarke in the 60th min, Ronaldo Blake in the 73rdminute and Shamar Douglas in the 86th min.

In Thursday’s second match Lodge Patriots drew 1-1 with TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles. Sair Morton scored for Lodge in the 54thminute, while Jason Phipps equalized for Dieppe Bay in the 84thminute. After the match, Coach of Lodge Leon Natta-Nelson praised his players for their execution on the pitch. “I thought tonight, the first game of the second round, a better playing from the team…the movement on the ball and off the ball was wonderful in the first half,” Natta-Nelson said. He blamed the goal they conceded on lack of focus. “That has been our demise for the whole season,” he said, while expressing satisfaction with a point. He said the aim now is to beat teams they lost to in round one of the league. “We had some developmental players who are just in the first and second year in the league. We have seen some improvement and we hope that we can regroup after this second round, we can go into next season but we will focus on one game at a time,” he said.

In other Division 1 results:

TUESDAY 7TH MAY 2024 DIVISION 1 at the NBGC Technical Center Match # 1 CONAREE FIREBALLS INTERNATIONAL VS MOLINEUX (half time score 0-0)FINAL SCORE 2 – 1 in favour of Conaree Fireballs Goal scorer for Molineux Kahml Wattley 74th min Goal scorers for Fireballs Leslian Dasent (pk) 49th min I- Dee Caines 90th +6 min Red card Beon Henry (Fireballs) 90th min Match # 2 JONES GROUP SANDY POINT vs KFC / TRINITY CHALLENGERS UNITED (half time score 4-0 in favour of Jones Group Sandy Point)FINAL SCORE 7 – 0 in favour Jones Group Sandy Point Goal scorers for Sandy Point Deshawn Collins 2 goals – 7th & 81st min Diontre Eddy 2 goals – 15th & 45th min Jahlyan Burt 21st min Troy Bassue 52nd min Dequan Joseph 68th min Red card (Head coach-Trinity/Challengers) Orrin Hughes 53rd min

END