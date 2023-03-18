BIG WIN FOR CONAREE FIREBALLS, DIEPPE BAY FALTERS

Conaree Fireballs International and Trafalgar Southstars scored big wins on Thursday in SKNFA Division 1 action at St. Mary’s Park in Cayon. Conaree crushed 607 Construction Lodge Patriots 5-0, while Southstars condemned TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles to their first loss of the season 3-1. In the Conaree match, Orlando “Ack” Mitcham scored the first goal in the 15th minute, Kemuel Sharry scored two goals in the 32nd and 81st minutes, and Ossie Bute and Kaviere Nisbett in the 39th and 80th minutes respectively. Coach of Conaree Fireballs Keneisa Byron said the team came into this match knowing they had to win. “Honestly, we were just making sure that they attack together, defend together; trying to keep the team compact when we don’t have (the ball),” she said. “We knew based on our last game, we could not lose tonight so I am happy for the win but…they could have done better,” she said.

Caption: Conaree Fireballs striker Orlando Mitcham (left) comes off the field as substitute Clidel Browne prepares to enter the pitch.

In their last encounter, Conaree Fireballs lost 1-0 to Trafalgar Southstars and that motivated the team to come into Thursday night’s match with a different mentality, Coach Byron said. “Even though it wasn’t a big loss, it was still a loss regardless…going forward hopefully we go on a winning streak because the aim is to go to Premier League,” she added.

In the Trafalgar Southstars 3-1 win over Dieppe Bay, the goal scorers are:

Scoring for Dieppe Bay

Josiah Bradshaw 63rd min

Scoring for Southstars

Ronaldo Nisbett 13th min

Jelani Willett 23rd min

Clarissa Gumbs 85th min

Red Card

Lashell Pogson (Dieppe bay) 44th min

(For receiving a 2nd caution during the game )

