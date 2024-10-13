BHS Storm to represent SKN at Battle of the High School Cheer Competition in Tortola

BHS Storm to compete in Cheerleading competition against USVI and BVI High Schools

By: Tito Chapman

Credit. Kamal and Miss B

Reigning 3-peat National Cheerleading Champions, Basseterre High School will be representing St Kitts and Nevis at the 2nd edition of the Battle of the High School Cheer Competiton to be held in Tortola on November 1st, 2024.

The competition is being organized by Elmore Stoutt High School.

Initially when the competition started in 2019, it was USVI vs BVI. The winners of the first competition was ESHS Rams. Now that the competition is back, it has expanded to include St Kitts and Nevis, who will be represented by the Basseterre High School Storm Cheer and Dance Team, the 2019, 2020 and 2023 National Cheerleading Champions.

Prior to the start of the competition, Basseterre High School Storm Cheer and Dance Team will participate in a welcoming dinner for all participating teams.

On competition night, all teams will participate in a March pass and then go through the selection process to perform.

After the first three performances, there will be an interlude. Following that, the last 2 teams will perform.

The full STORMERS cheer atheltes register comprises of over 30 cheer leaders, (including the Cheer Exec). However, for the Battle of the High School Cheer Competition, only fifteen, (15) cheerleaders will participate.

STORM FORECAST CREW (Coaches)

Head Coach:

Ashaunta Williams

Senior Coaches:

C Kamal Nathaniel

Dian N. Richards

DeNilson Phillip {Kabam} (Gymnastics)

Junior Coaches:

Iniyah Walwyn

Kevion Hodge Huggins

Alana Dunrod

Ariana Byron

Shakim Forbes

Principal:

Damon Bacchus

STORM CHASERS (Cheer Executive)

Captain:

Jahnaya D. Hobson

Members:

Lanique Mitchum

Shayzonte Stapleton

Maurinee Knight

According to one of the senior coaches, they would be no where without Principal Bacchus who is one of the team’s biggest supporters.

The STORM Cheer and Dance Team is the most decorated sporting team at Basseterre High School and the Principal really fights hard to ensure that everyone remembers that. Senior Coach

All participating teams will receive prizes and the top three teams will receive a cash prize and a trophy.

1st place $3000.00/trophy

2nd place $1500.00/trophy

3rd place $750.00/trophy

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" loading="lazy" title="BHS Stormers Cheerleading Winning Performance" width="1170" height="658" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uavoLpqrZ2M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Stormers are just a few steps short of their financial goals for the upcoming competition. They are currently accepting donations and are willing to dive into investment/partnership discussions. Interested persons/businesses are free to contact the school at 869-465-2096 or email [email protected]

Shortly, the Stormers will be having fundraisers before they launch off, so keep it locked to The BHS Daily Storm.