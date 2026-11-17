Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 17, 2026 (SKNIS): The Berkeley Memorial, at the centre of Basseterre, will undergo a critical restoration programme aimed at repairing the clock and other damaged sections, while improving the overall look and preserving the historic monument for future generations.



The memorial, commonly referred to as The Clock, was constructed in 1883. It was one of three clock towers constructed at the time. Two were placed in England, and the third came to Saint Kitts. The Berkeley Memorial is the only one that still exists today.



The Ministry of Tourism is spearheading the conservation programme in partnership with the St. Christopher National Trust. David Rollinson, a resident heritage preservationist, is consulting on the programme. He appeared on the November 11, 2026, edition of InFocus and said that he has assessed the scope of work on the iconic memorial. He used the analogy of an accident victim to emphasise his findings.



“The great news is that the patient is in good shape,” he stated.



The bowls under the two water pipes on the fountain will be removed and taken offsite for restoration. The structure below the clock mechanism, which is made of cast-iron plates bolted together, will be pressure washed and the corroded metal removed. Mr. Rollinson said that the expertise and equipment at the machine shop at the former sugar factory will be significant in this aspect of the restoration. Repairs to the lighting system will also be carried out.



As it relates to the clock itself, which has faces on all four sides of the monument, Mr. Rollinson explained that the assembly mechanism remains in good condition. However, the mechanism requires winding on a regular basis. A specialised clockmaker in the United Kingdom will provide an automated winding system. The third and final phase of the restoration is repainting the Berkeley Memorial.



Work is expected to begin in April 2027 when the tourism season ends.



Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, said that her ministry decided to lead the restoration of the Berkeley Memorial given its historical significance and its place in the cultural context in modern-day Saint Kitts and Nevis.



“This government continues to realise the importance of budgeting for initiatives such as this,” Hon. Henderson said. She indicated that funds were budgeted for this restoration in 2025, and will once again be proposed in the upcoming budget presentation.

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