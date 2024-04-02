BATH, NEWTOWN, CAYON & CONAREE EARN PRE-EASTER WINS

There were wins for Hotsprings Bath United, Honda Newtown United, Flow 4G Cayon Rockets and SOL IAS Conaree FC in the latest round of matches in the NBGC Premier League, just before the easter weekend. In the first match up on Wednesday March 27 at Warner Park, Bath defeated Trafalgar Southstars 2-0 with both goals coming from Keon Smithen and Venreece Richards. Then at the NBGC Technical Center, Newtown returned to winning ways with a 3-1 drubbing of Development Bank St. Peters FC.

GOAL SCORERS: Newtown United

Yohannes Battice 5th min

Omari Morris 9th min

Tulmul Nisbett 44th min

GOAL SCORER: St. Peter’s

Jayan Duncan (pk) 47th min

Wednesday’s triple header ended with a 1-1 draw between MFCR Old Road United Jets and S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United.

GOAL SCORER for OLD ROAD JETS

Nequan Browne 10th min

GOAL SCORER for St. Paul’s United

Ordell Flemming 45th +3min

On Thursday March 28th, Flow 4G Cayon Rockets routed West Basseterre outfit Trafalgar Southstars 4-1.

GOAL SCORERS: Cayon Rockets

Shaheem Prentice 2 goals – 7th & 30th min

Jahshawn Stanley (Southstars -own goal) 20th min

Devontay Carty 90th + 3min

GOAL SCORER: Trafalgar South stars

Jabari Willett 90th min

Finally, the pre-easter round of matches ended with a power hours fixture Rams Village Superstars and SOL IAS Conaree FC, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Conaree.

GOAL SCORER: Village Superstars

Dahjal Kelly 33rd min

GOAL SCORERS: Conaree

Javern Matthew 2 goals – 22nd & 45th min

Errol O’ Loughlin 79th min

The NBGC Premier league resumes on Friday April 5th at 8pm: East vs West: Honda Newtown United vs Rams Village Superstars at Warner Park.

