BASSETERRE HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES NUMERACY DAY

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, March 08, 2024:​ The Mathematics Department at the Basseterre High School (BHS) celebrated Numeracy Day under the theme: Fostering a Positive Attitude Towards Mathematics on Thursday March 07.

Head of the Mathematics Department, Mrs. Ayanna Erskine explained, “Most students look at Mathematics as though it’s difficult. They think of Mathematics as boring. They think of Mathematics as the hardest subject, a subject that they cannot pass. We choose this theme because we want our students to have that enthusiasm and bring out the positivity while cultivating a different perspective to Mathematics. Maths is Life! In everything we do we have Maths.”

Mrs. Erskine, noted that day was filled with exciting activities which included tapping into support from teachers of mathematics from various primary and secondary schools, kite making competition, family feud, and lucky dip.

“Sometimes it is necessary for our students to hear a different voice to that of their normal teachers’. There is a lot of Maths and Geometry in the Kite Making Competition. The students get to experience the making of traditional kites (box kites and funnel kites) under the leadership of Professor Eustace Arindale.Through Lucky Dip the students get to also experience the concept of probability. There is Maths in everything we do.”

Gratitude was expressed to the sponsors and participants who contributed to the success of the day.

-30-