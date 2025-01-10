BANGLADESH WOMEN’S CRICKET TEAM SET FOR HISTORIC WEST INDIES TOUR

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the women’s squad to compete against Bangladesh in their upcoming inaugural bilateral white-ball tour of the West Indies from 19 to 31 January.



The tour will feature three (3) CG United One-Day Internationals and three (3) T20 Internationals, all scheduled to take place at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.



This marks the West Indies Women’s first-ever bilateral series against Bangladesh, and it is Bangladesh’s first bilateral series tour of the Caribbean, as both teams continue their preparation for upcoming ICC events.



The two teams last met in the group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE.



Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe welcomed the series:



“We are pleased to welcome Bangladesh for an exciting white-ball series. This tour is significant for multiple reasons as it strengthens our bilateral cricket relationships, provides our team valuable match practice, and offers opportunities for vital ICC Women’s Championship points.”

He added,



“We’ve seen Bangladesh’s progress in recent years, and these matches will be crucial for both teams. We are particularly excited about showcasing our women’s team to a larger home audience, giving cricket fans throughout the region a chance to see international women’s cricket up close. These bilateral series are essential for the continued development of women’s cricket worldwide and in our region. We expect some highly competitive matches across both formats.”

The two teams last met in the group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE on 10 October, where West Indies Women secured an eight-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Previously, their last T20I clash was on 9 November 2018 at Guyana’s Providence Stadium during that year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.



Their last ODI meeting, which took place nearly three years ago in New Zealand on 18 March 2022, resulted in a four-run victory for the West Indies. Overall, the two teams have met five times in international competition—four times in T20Is and once in an ODI—and West Indies are yet to taste defeat.



West Indies Women are still in the hunt for qualification to the 2025 ODI World Cup.



A series victory is also in the sights of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, with her team seeking qualification to the 2025 ODI World Cup.



West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz commented:



“Bangladesh’s visit comes at an ideal time in our preparation cycle. They’re a skilled unit that has shown impressive growth, and this series gives us an excellent opportunity to examine our squad depth and continue to implement our aggressive, flamboyant brand of West Indian cricket.”

He continued,



“We have been focusing on specific areas of improvement in our training and touring, and these matches will help us gauge our progress. The conditions at Warner Park will challenge both teams and make for compelling cricket. I’m looking forward to seeing how some of our younger and less-experienced players respond to the test.”

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and her Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultana Joty after their match at last year’s T20 World Cup.



Under the leadership of Matthews, the selected squad represents a blend of seasoned campaigners and eager newcomers.



While Stafanie Taylor is still recovering from a knee injury, Jannillea Glasgow and Cherry Ann Fraser, who recently had successful stints in state cricket in Tasmania, have been included.



West Indies Women’s Squad:



Hayley Matthews (captain)



Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain)



Aaliyah Alleyne



Nerissa Crafton



Deandra Dottin



Afy Fletcher



Cherry Ann Fraser



Shabika Gajnabi



Jannillea Glasgow



Chinelle Henry



Zaida James



Qiana Joseph



Mandy Mangru



Ashmini Munisar



Karishma Ramharack



Team Management Unit:



Head Coach: Shane Deitz



Manager: Sheena Gooding



Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin



Assistant Coach: Damien Wright



Team Analyst: Gary Belle



Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder



Strength & Conditioning Coach: Antonia Burton



Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy



Media & Content Officer: John Phillips



Games will be broadcast on ESPN Caribbean, while admission to the venue is free.



Bangladesh Women’s Tour of the West Indies Schedule (Eastern Caribbean Time):



ODIs:



1st ODI on 19 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



2nd ODI on 21 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



3rd ODI on 24 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



T20Is:



1st T20I on 27 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



2nd T20I on 29 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



3rd T20I on 31 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts



