Back To Back Half Centuries For Bergan in West Indies U15 Tournament

Kittitian Lawshorn Bergan has been a stand out thus far in the ongoing CWI Rising Stars U15 tournament.

Bergan has the distinction of being the first rising star to score a half century and the first rising star to score consecutive half centuries.

He has scores of 67 and 50.

He stroked a resilient 67 off 60 balls against Jamaica to bail his team out of a dire situation, as the Leeward Islands Under 15s lost wickets with regularity.

Bergan’s innings comprised of 12 fours. Leewards were 133 for 7 from 32 overs before the rain washed out play.

In their second encounter against Barbados, Bergan scored 50 from 68 balls. He struck five (4s). Bergan also bagged 2 wickets, (2/21)

Leewards fell short by 94 runs after been set a target of 327. They were bowled out for 233.

In the warm-up matches against Windward Islands, Lawshorn had scores of 69, 59 and 58.