AVEC work readiness workshop closes

Basseterre, St. Kitts: A total of 18 students and tradesmen were on Tuesday December 03 recipients of a Certificate of Participation from Handwerkskammer Flensburg University in Germany. It symbolized the successful completion of the five-day TVET training session which was administered under the tutelage of representatives from the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg, Germany.

Sharing an overview of the training sessions Mr. Eston Williams Director of AVEC remarked “This afternoon we are here to close off a week’s training that was conducted by the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg, Germany. The training was conducted in two areas, the built or carpentry area and the electric or electronic field. We started the training on Monday November 25, and we are concluding this afternoon, the third of December. The training was conducted in the field of TVET.”

Extending congratulatory remarks to the German facilitators and the participants Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis TVET Council, Dr. Kertney Thompson shared, “I do want to thank you for the opportunity for coming to St. Kitts and participating in the training of our nationals. I do hope that this initiative, which is the first of many to come that you [participants] gather some great knowledge from the German system which is one of the best in the world. We also extend our gratitude to the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg, Germany for really allowing us to have this kind of agreement. This partnership will allow us to have an extensive transfer of knowledge and the skills and expertise which you [German facilitators] brought to us is only bodes well for us and our building industry here in St. Kitts and Nevis. To you the participants, congratulations for sticking through it [training], congratulations for really working at it. I know that the expertise and the knowledge which you gain, we will see it when you start working on stuff here locally.”

German facilitator and Meister Carpenter Hauke Heisig expressed delight on behalf of his colleagues for the experience and the exchange of knowledge.

“We are little bit sad that it is over. We had a good time. We enjoyed it very much. We got a big exchange of knowledge, and it was a great experience for us.”

