AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING LOWER PRICKLEY PEAR ALLEY SHOOTING

The authorities on St Kitts are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on May 10th, 2024, at Lower Prickley Pear Alley.

The shooting was committed between 8:30 PM and 9 PM and left Avian Huggins of Lower Thibou Avenue; Xavier Dore of Upper Market Street; and Davin Phipps of Lower Westbourne Ghaut wounded.

Initial investigations suggest that the three (3) were approached by a motor scooter carrying two (2) armed and masked assailants, one (1) of whom alighted and opened fire in their direction. The victims escaped the attack and were shortly thereafter transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in a Police vehicle. Mr Huggins sustained a wound to his right foot; Mr Dore, a wound to the right side of his chest; and Mr Phipps was wounded in his right side and underwent emergency surgery. All are warded and listed in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is now under way and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of developments as it progresses. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal matter, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.