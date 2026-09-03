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Authorities investigating double homicide in Brown Pasture

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By Pulse Administrator
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By: Staff Writer

Authorities on Nevis are investigating an incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple.

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The victims have been identified as 62-year-old Mario Andrew and his partner, 52-year-old Caroline Rodrigues, both of Browne Pasture.

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According to police, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation.

One person is assisting the Police with their enquiries.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

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