Authorities investigating double homicide in Brown Pasture

By: Staff Writer

Authorities on Nevis are investigating an incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple.

The victims have been identified as 62-year-old Mario Andrew and his partner, 52-year-old Caroline Rodrigues, both of Browne Pasture.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation.

One person is assisting the Police with their enquiries.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

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