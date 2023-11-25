Entertainment

Augerae Browne of MCPS Named Top Student In SKNNCL Primary School Quiz Competition

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Augerae Browne of the Maude Crosse Preparatory School copped the title of top student in the finals of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Cooperative League/Department of Cooperatives’ annual Primary School Quiz Competition.

Browne amassed the most points in the individual scoring category. Neroy Foster of the Sandy Point Primary School and Zarinque Woodley of the Dr William Connor Primary School placed second and third respectively.

This year’s competition was the fifth of its kind and the first time that schools from Nevis participated.

The entire competition comprised of a total of four preliminary rounds with four zones, one of the zones being on Nevis. Maude Crosse Preparatory School was represented by Augerae Browne and Sanae Merchant and St James Primary School was represented by Malia Blake and Adrian Douglas.

The quiz was won by the Sandy Point Primary School.

