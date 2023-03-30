Assessment of Kim Collins Stadium athletic track, installation of new seating priority

Basseterre, St. Kitts. March 30, 2023. The Ministry of Sport participated in a walkthrough of the Kim Collins Stadium, with an official from Mondo, a world leader in track and field surfacing, to assess the track with hopes of doing significant renovations to it, shortly.

Michael Tovar, Director of Mondo Track Division, was joined by Hon. Samal Duggins,the Minister with responsibility for Sport; Valencia Syder, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Culture; Jeffery Hazel, Acting Director of Sports;Elricia Francis, Assistant Secretary; Jennifer Sirjue, Projects Officer; Kevin Morris, Venue Manager and Delwayne Delaney, President of SKN Athletics, for the evaluation, on March 29.

Deterioration of various portions of the track over the years warrant expert attention, in earnest.

“The findings from this initial assessment will be forwarded to our engineers and a full report will be made available to the Ministry of Sport. The report will outline the most suitable options for moving forward,” the Mondo Track Division Director revealed.

Hon. Samal Duggins outline that his Ministry continues to prioritize nation building through sport and the disclosed that the walkthrough is part of plans to improve the aesthetics of the facility.

“We reached out to Mondo because we want our athletes to have the best possible training area. It is evident that our athletes require access to a top class facility to complement their natural talents to get to that next level. To have the on-ground assessment is a major step in the addressing of the track’s deterioration,” Minister Duggins shared.

He also revealed that work on the replacing of the existing seating arrangements, in the pavilion, is to begin shortly.

Mondo was founded in Alba, Italy, in 1948. It is a global leader in the manufacturing of various surfaces for multiple sport applications.

The Ministry of Sport continues to be a platform for the promotion and development of sport in St. Kitts and Nevis.

