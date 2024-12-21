APPROPRIATION (2025) BILL, 2024, PASSED INTO LAW IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ PARLIAMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2024 (SKNIS): After a period spanning five (5) days, from the presentation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ 2025 Budget Address by the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on December 16, to the rebuttal by Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and debates by parliamentarians, The Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024, with total estimates for 2025 of EC$ 1. Billion for recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure and net lending, was passed into law on Friday, December 20, 2024.



With a total recurrent capital and net lending charges on the consolidated fund of EC $1,009,136,484 and a total provided by law of EC $117,942,371, the Bill made provisions for the Governor-General; Parliament; Audit Office; Justice and Legal Affairs; Prime Minister’s Office; National Security, Citizenship and Immigration; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Finance; Social Development and Gender Affairs; Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport; Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities and Domestic Transport; Education; Health and Social Security; Sports and the Creative Economy; Sustainable Development; Foreign Affairs; Office of the Attorney-General; Employment and Labour; Housing, Human Settlement, Ecclesiastical Affairs and Faith-based Affairs; Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment; Information, Communication, Technology and Post; Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities; Economic Development and Investment, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.



The Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024 was presented under the theme: “Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability: Our Path Forward”.



“2025 is for diversification and for recovery as the Budget title says with ‘Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability’. These will define our path forward for 2025 and beyond,” said Dr. Drew.



In his wrap–up of the 2025 Budget Debate, Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasised the critical importance of the Appropriation Bill.



“Madam Deputy Speaker, let me thank all those who would have participated and weighed in on this most important Bill before us today, the Appropriation Bill, without which there is no legal basis to spend from the consolidated fund. It would be illegal if such a Bill is not passed in this honourable House which gives, of course, the basis for the legal use of such funds. Of course, those funds are owned by our people, so to speak, and so this must be done.”



The Budget was passed unopposed by members of parliament. It received favourable reviews from several members of the Opposition who commended the wide scope for people empowerment.

